Hardcore criminal of Bhayo gang killed in encounter in Katcha area

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police claimed to have killed a hardcore criminal of Bhayo gang in an encounter within the limits of Katcha area on Saturday afternoon. A notorious gangster with three million rupees head money was killed in joint operation of Rangers and Police in katcha area. According to police headquarters Kashmore, the encounter took place in the river in area of Durani Mahar police station near RD 219 , between police and alleged dacoits. The district police said that they carried out an operation in the katcha area and cordoned off the entire Durani Mahar near Ghouspur on tip off. To seeing the police party, the dacoits opened Indiscriminate firing on police personnel, on retaliation police party also fired on them as a result a notorious dacoits identified Imdad bhayo alias Imdoo the leader of the gang was killed during the operation police claimed. Upon contacting with Kashmore Police Chief Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that on directives from Sindh IGP, Kashmore police launched massive operation against the hardened criminals especially who had been ransacked the area with evil design last for several decades. He said on receiving credible information about their presence in Durani Mahar the Katcha area they constituted a special force team with heavy weapons and cordoned off the whole area where they were hidden.

He said adding that they were involved in countless crimes such as murderers, kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies and attacks at police.

Replying to query he said it is quite possible that their other accomplices were also injured and police have launched a hunt to catch them.

On a question he replied the operation will be continued till eliminating of criminal activities especially from Katcha area. However the police have shifted the body to morgue for postmortem. On other hands police claimed to have rescued three abductees including Nitesh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Natesh geehani who had been abducted from the limits of ghouspur police station some days back reunited their family.