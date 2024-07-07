Sunday, July 07, 2024
IHC Bar Association calls on meeting on malicious campaign against Justice Tariq Jahangiri

Web Desk
7:26 PM | July 07, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar Association has called an immediate meeting on a malicious social media campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The IHC Bar Association’s Executive Committee has summoned a meeting on July 9 pertaining to the matter.

The IHC Bar Association has condemned the malicious social media targeting Justice Tariq in a notification, asserting, that Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was a competent and honest judge.

The notification mentioned Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s excellent career spanning as a lawyer and Deputy Attorney General.

The IHC Bar Association stressed its commitment to ensure judicial independence and autonomy.

It is pertinent to note that a letter is circulating on social media purportedly from the Karachi University’s (KU) controller of examinations regarding the law degree of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri.

A reference has also been filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on the letter circulating on social media.

