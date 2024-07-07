Sunday, July 07, 2024
IHC Bar condemns social media campaign against Justice Tariq Jahangiri

Web Desk
2:14 PM | July 07, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar Association has condemned the recent social media campaign targeting Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

In a statement, the IHC bar described the campaign as malicious and harmful.

In a response to the controversy, the Bar Association’s Executive Committee has scheduled a meeting for July 9 to address the issue.

According to the announcement, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is recognized as a competent and diligent judge, with a distinguished career as a lawyer and Deputy Attorney General. The Bar Association praised his dedication and professional achievements.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association reaffirmed its commitment to judicial independence and autonomy in its statement, underscoring the importance of supporting the judiciary against baseless attacks.

In respo­nse to a letter circulating on social media purportedly from the Karachi University’s (KU) controller of examinations regarding the law degree of Islam­a­bad High Court (IHC) jud­ge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri, and the subsequent filing of a reference with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the IHC is expected to issue an official statement to the campaign against the judge.

Havaldar Lalak Jan's martyrdom anniversary today

Sources said that IHC judges will convene a meeting on Saturday (today) to discuss the matter.

