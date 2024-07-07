ITF and PTF launch wheelchair tennis talent hunt in Karachi’s Kemari Town

LAHORE - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) have initiated a Wheelchair Tennis Development Initiative with a talent hunt visit to Ahsas Disabled Association in Kemari Town, Karachi. Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, led the delegation, which included Muhammad Aslam Khan, President of KCSA, Syed Sakhawat Ali, Wheelchair Tennis Coordinator for Sindh, prominent educationist Muhammad Salim, Salman Karim Mughal, in charge of Lyari and KPT Camps, and Talat Idrees, DPE of KM Girls College. The team visited three venues: Ahsas Welfare Association, a school owned by Muhammad Salim, and the Baldia Sports Complex. The primary objective was to identify and nurture wheelchair tennis talent in the outskirts of Karachi, near the Baluchistan border. Over 30 athletes with various disabilities gathered at the Ahsas Welfare Association office for the event. M Khalid Rehmani invited attendees to join the ongoing coaching camp at KPT Sports Complex, ensuring that participation would be free of charge. He also promised to build a ramp to improve accessibility for wheelchair users at a nearby ground. M Salim offered free admission, education, and computer literacy courses to all members of the Ahsas Disabled Association. Syed Sakhawat Ali assured the athletes of job opportunities upon completing their education at Salim’s school. Zain Ansari, President of Ahsas Disabled Association, expressed gratitude to the delegation and pledged full support for sports activities in Baldia, emphasizing complete participation.