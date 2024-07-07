Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ITF and PTF launch wheelchair tennis talent hunt in Karachi’s Kemari Town

Staff Reporter
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -    The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) have initiated a Wheelchair Tennis Development Initiative with a talent hunt visit to Ahsas Disabled Association in Kemari Town, Karachi. Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, led the delegation, which included Muhammad Aslam Khan, President of KCSA, Syed Sakhawat Ali, Wheelchair Tennis Coordinator for Sindh, prominent educationist Muhammad Salim, Salman Karim Mughal, in charge of Lyari and KPT Camps, and Talat Idrees, DPE of KM Girls College. The team visited three venues: Ahsas Welfare Association, a school owned by Muhammad Salim, and the Baldia Sports Complex. The primary objective was to identify and nurture wheelchair tennis talent in the outskirts of Karachi, near the Baluchistan border. Over 30 athletes with various disabilities gathered at the Ahsas Welfare Association office for the event. M Khalid Rehmani invited attendees to join the ongoing coaching camp at KPT Sports Complex, ensuring that participation would be free of charge. He also promised to build a ramp to improve accessibility for wheelchair users at a nearby ground. M Salim offered free admission, education, and computer literacy courses to all members of the Ahsas Disabled Association. Syed Sakhawat Ali assured the athletes of job opportunities upon completing their education at Salim’s school. Zain Ansari, President of Ahsas Disabled Association, expressed gratitude to the delegation and pledged full support for sports activities in Baldia, emphasizing complete participation.

PCB prepares for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Rs12.8 billion investment in stadium renovations

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024