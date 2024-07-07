JI to hold sit-in against rising electricity bills on July 12

In what appears to be a strong censure of the incumbent government over the skyrocketing price of electricity bills and fuel, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday the party would hold a historical sit-in on July 12 in Islamabad.

He said the people have been forced to sell their precious savings to pay the ever-increasing power bills.

He added the southern Punjab has not been awarded its deserving status of a separate electorate as successive governments have ignored the demands of the people.

He said the incumbent government was the product of form 47 while urging the chief justice to form a judicial commission so that a real government would see the light of the day.

JI chief said more taxes have been imposed on the salaried class while the landlords and elites have been sidelined from paying any taxes with the perks and privileges of elites also increased.