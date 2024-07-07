Sunday, July 07, 2024
Karachi Express narrowly escapes accident near Hyderabad

Agencies
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Karachi Express narrowly escaped disaster due to a technical fault on Saturday morning. According to the details, Karachi Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore narrowly avoided a major accident due to a technical fault near Hyderabad. As per the channel report, Coach number 16 began to emit smoke, causing panic among passengers who quickly disembarked to ensure their safety.

DS Railway Naser Khalili told the media that the fault which was caused by an overheated axle was resolved and the train departed with a two-hour delay. Despite the scare, the passengers were able to reboard the train after the issue was fixed and continue their journey safely.

Agencies

