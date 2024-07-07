Khaqan, Miftah finally launch new political party Awaam Pakistan

Former PML-N bigwigs say space will not be allowed to tainted politicians. Question credibility of PML-N led govt saying those who won election on Form-47 can’t build country.

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail Saturday announced the formal launch of ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party with a pledge to change the governance system in the country and deny political space to the “tainted” politicians.

Saturday’s announcement also put an end to months of speculation about the formation of a new political party by the former PML-N leaders who seek to change the governance system. They said that those who won elections via rigging can’t build the country.

Flanked by Miftah and ex-PML-N leader from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mehtab Abbasi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told reporters here said that those who won election on “Form-47” can’t build country adding that handful of elites in the government don’t want to change system. “Politicians with tainted reputations won’t be a part of Awaam Pakistan,” said Abbasi, who served as prime minister during the PML-N’s 2013-18 stint in power.

It is to mention here that Khaqan and Ismail had parted ways from the ruling party following their differences with the leadership months back. Khaqan, had, in April approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of a new party. In a hard-hitting press conference, the former PM lambasted the incumbent government, saying that those who won elections on the basis of “Form-47” can’t build the country, in a clear reference to the alleged manipulation in the election results.

“We are just concerned about power, not about the country. Parties keep forming in Pakistan for specific purposes,” Abbasi said, adding they had not invited anyone to join the newly-launched party. He observed that electables are part of the politics but not acceptable.

In a clear reference to the PML-N, the ex-PM said that he and his fellow leaders remained a part of a particular political party in good or bad times and added that he couldn’t be a part of it anymore just for the sake of power. “The government comprises a handful of elites who don’t want to change the system,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Miftah came hard on the existing system in the country saying that “predatory” set-up cannot continue. “Are you running East India Company,” he posed a question and added the “system of the hunter and the hunted cannot continue”.

Lambasting the federal government over the budget, the ex-finance minister said that those earning merely Rs50,000 per month are asked to pay tax, but no tax is being demanded from the one owning thousands of acres of land.

“The tax on the salaried class has been doubled in the budget,” he said and added that the middle class is being crushed. He observed that the budget in essence is a reflection of the ruling elite’s priorities.

Referring to the recently announced anti-terrorism drive “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam,” he said: “Today we are going to conduct another operation [...] why we need these operations again and again is because you cannot end poverty.”