Kundi vows to advocate for rights of public opposing taxes in Malakand

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, affirmed his commitment on Saturday to advocate for the rights of the public and the province, particularly opposing the imposition of taxes on Malakand Division.

Speaking at a gathering of party workers and local government members at the residence of former MNA Dr. Haider Ali in Khwazakhela, Swat, Governor Kundi stressed the importance of political decisions being made confidently to combat lawlessness.

He criticized the current political climate, pointing out contradictions where the same party that once promised peace for armed groups now questions their settlement in the province. Governor Kundi emphasized that accountability should begin with the party that made promises of population growth but neglected the welfare of the province.

Former provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former federal minister Najmuddin Khan, and PPP leader Dr. Haider Ali also addressed the gathering.

Governor Kundi highlighted financial issues, noting that despite promises, FATA was supposed to receive one hundred billion annually under the NFC Award but did not. He reiterated PPP’s opposition to taxes on FATA and PATA regions.

Regarding development, he announced plans to commence work soon on the Chakdara-Chitral road and assured that the Governor House is accessible to all, pledging to convey their concerns to the central government.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi concluded his visit by meeting with various delegations at the residence of Malik Akram Khan, Divisional President PPP Malakand.

Governor awards degrees at Swat University convocation

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday attended the third convocation of the University of Swat as a special guest and distributed degrees among 152 graduates from various disciplines, including 58 outstanding students who were awarded gold medals for their academic achievements.

The Governor inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the University’s green campus to promote environmental sustainability.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr. Hassan Sher, political figures including Najmuddin Khan, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Sajid Hussain Turi, along with students, parents, and faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the academic accomplishments of the students and emphasized the unique position of the University of Swat in fostering education and peace. He highlighted Swat Valley’s global recognition through figures like Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate, and its advocacy for education worldwide.

Governor Kundi urged the educated youth of Swat University to promote the valley’s natural beauty and tourist attractions globally. He stressed the need for faculty members to conduct innovative research in natural resources and tourism sectors to attract international investors and develop the region.

Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by public sector universities in the province, the Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for allocating funds in the 2024-25 budget, aiming to improve the financial stability of universities across the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi concluded by calling on all universities to prioritize self-sustainability, maintain academic standards, and prepare students to face future challenges with merit and excellence.

The convocation not only celebrated academic achievements but also underscored the University of Swat’s pivotal role in promoting education and peace in the picturesque Swat Valley.