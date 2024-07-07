Medvedev sees off Struff to reach Fourth Round

LONDON - Last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev endured lengthy rain delays and a fightback from unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff for a 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6(3) victory to reach the fourth round on Saturday. The match had ground to a halt a day earlier after Medvedev cruised through the opening two sets and surrendered the third, but the Russian returned to the roofless Court Two on another soggy day and held his nerve to prevail. A backhand winner on matchpoint in the fourth-set tiebreak settled the clash, as Medvedev booked a meeting with Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

TOP SEED SWIATEK DUMPED OUT OF WIMBLEDON

Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon hopes went up in flames as the world number one disintegrated under huge pressure from fiery Kazakh Yulia Putintseva who battled back superbly to win their third-round clash 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Saturday. Swiatek appeared to be cruising when she took the first set without having to get out of second gear, but the wheels came off in spectacular fashion. Putintseva broke the top-seeded Pole twice in the second set and twice more in the third to set up a fourth-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko.