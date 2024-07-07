Meeting of People’s Lawyers Forum district Khanewal held

KHANEWAL - Organisational meeting of People’s Lawyers Forum district of Khanewal was held at a local hotel on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Advocate, District President of Khanewal, while Chief Guest was Sheikh Ghayasul Haque, Provincial President of South Punjab, Sardar Abdul Aziz Lund, Advocate Senior Vice President of South Punjab , Madam Feroze Faiz Advocate Deputy Secretary General PLF South Punjab, Syed Arslan Advocate Deputy Secretary General PLF South Punjab, Rana Javed Akhtar Advocate Information Secretary PLF South Punjab, Fayyaz Hussain Bhatta Advocate General Secretary PLF High Court Multan Bench, Rizwan Hans Advocate Division President PLF Multan, Naveed Mann Advocate Vice President Multan Faiz Rasool Labar Advocate District President PLF Multan, Malik Fayaz Lodhran District President PLF Lodhran, Ghulam Mustafa Pahor Advocate, Syed Amar Haider Shah Advocate , Tariq Khokhar Advocate, Sheikh Asif Advocate, Jawad Naqvi Advocate, Mustansar Billah Advocate, Akhtar Rahman Advocate, Aamir Aziz Sial Advocate, Saeed Joiya Advocate, Rana Muhammad Afzal Advocate, Nargis Jawad Advocate, Chaudhry Asim Raza Wallah Advocate, Malik Zafar Javed Advocate, Mushtaq Gilani Advocate, Mudassir Alam Advocate, Qadeer sandhu Advocate, Adeel Ahmed Advocate, Raza Jafri Advocate, Rana Tariq Advocate, Malik Amir Naz Advocate, Rashid Ali Wahla, Basit Chaudhry Advocate Shahid Gujar, Mehr Shafqat Hussain Advocate, Zaigham Abbas Baliana Advocate, Ismat Tahira Advocate In addition to Malik Qasim Khokhar advocate, the entire organization of the four tehsils of Khanewal, Jahanian, Mian Channu and Kabirwala participated.

The district organisation of Khanewal and the notifications of the four tehsils were issued. In the meeting Karar Haider Shah Vice President PPP District Khanewal And Ikram Abid, Dr. Dilawar Hussain took special part.