Meeting reviews preparations for conduct of MDCAT 2024-25

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudry here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss preparation and conduction of MDCAT 2024-25 by Khyber Medical University.

The meeting was attended besides others by Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Additional Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed, Secretaries Higher Education Department, Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officials, Commissioners of Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised KMU’s efforts and administrative efforts for last year’s successful MDCT test and assured similar support for 2024-25.

The KMU will conduct a centralised Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at the provincial level and make centralised admissions in all public and private sector medical/dental colleges in the province.

In all other provinces of Pakistan, medical universities are given the mandate to conduct MDCAT and make admissions to medical and dental colleges, including UHS, DOW, Bolan, and ZSMU, for the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad, respectively.

Last year, on the directive of the provincial government, the MDCAT-2023 was conducted by KMU on November 26th. With the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, KMU conducted a fair and transparent MDCAT test and merit-based centralised admission in both public and private sector medical and dental colleges, to the satisfaction of students, government, PMDC, courts, and the community at large. This year insha-Allah will be even better than before.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Secretary, and the cabinet assured full cooperation to KMU. The date of MDCAT will be decided by PMDC, but we have started full preparation along with the provincial government, said Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice-Chancellor KMU.