Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of over-billing of electricity bills

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also took notice of the complaints of over-billing, even of protected customers, and ordered legal action against the officers and staff involved in malpractice.

The minister on Sunday directed all the directors of FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to redress the grievance of customers who used 200 units of electricity.

He said that deliberately including protected consumers in non-protected category is a criminal act which cannot be allowed. FIA should investigate and take action against the officials without discrimination.

The Anti-Corruption Circle of the FIA has started an inquiry into the over-billing of protected customers by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed to take stern action against the officials involved in the overbilling of electricity bills.