Sunday, July 07, 2024
Moon not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

Agencies
July 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced that the first Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH would fall on Monday, July 8, 2024 as the crescent has not been sighted from any nook and cranny of the country. The Ashura (10th of Muharram) will be observed on July 17 (Wednesday). According to the notification issued here, the ministry has made this announcement in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, in its meeting held in Quetta.  Addressing a press conference in Quetta, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office while zonal committees also held meetings in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi. “No testimony was received from any part of the country about the sighting of the moon,” he said, adding that it was thus consensually decided that the first of the month would be observed on July 8.

Agencies

