Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Motorway Police rescue child who fell from bus

Agencies
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   In an exemplary display of prompt action and dedication, the Motorway Police successfully rescued a one-year-old child who had fallen out of a bus travelling from Lahore to Kot Addu. According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred near Samundri when the child fell from the mother’s lap while she was asleep. Passengers quickly informed the Motorway Police, who immediately launched a search operation. Patrolling officers, after significant efforts, located the injured child and provided necessary medical examination under the directives of Zonal Commander DIG Masroor Alam.

The child was found miraculously safe, much to the relief of the mother, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Motorway Police. Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani commended the officers for their swift and effective response.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024