MQM-P rejects CM Murad Ali Shah’s claims of development in Sindh

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chapter (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal dismissed Chief Minister Shah’s claims of development in Sindh in a press conference held in Karachi on Saturday. He accused Sindh CM of misrepresenting the province’s progress in the advertisements on electronic and print media.

Kamal said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government has done nothing substantial for Sindh during its tenure and has spent billions of rupees on advertisements alone. He criticised the PPP for trying to deceive the people of Sindh, claiming that if there had been any real improvements, the public would have praised the CM themselves. Meanwhile, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the launch of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle (EV) taxi service including a special pink EV taxi service dedicated to women.

According to media reports, this initiative by the Sindh Government’s Transport Department aims to provide a modern and eco-friendly transportation option for the public.

The introduction of EV taxis and pink EV taxis marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation in Pakistan. The pink EV taxis will specifically cater to female passengers, ensuring a safer and more comfortable travel experience.

These services are expected to roll out soon, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to conventional taxis. This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to improving public transport and promoting environmental sustainability.

The new EV taxi services will not only reduce carbon emissions but also provide reliable and safe transportation options for all citizens, with special consideration for women’s safety and convenience.

Severe water shortage hits Karachi

The soaring temperatures in Karachi have exposed the inadequacies of the city’s water supply system, leading to a severe water crisis across various districts, including central, western, and eastern areas.

The escalating heat has intensified the demand for water, making the situation particularly dire. Officials of the Water Corporation have failed to solve the problem, saying it is difficult to manage the shortage without increasing water supply.

Residents of areas such as FB Area, Nazimabad, North Karachi and many areas of central district are facing significant water shortages, with many households struggling to secure adequate water for daily needs. The District West and many other areas of the city are also heavily impacted, exacerbating the city’s overall water woes, says Salahuddin, the managing director (MD) of the Water Corporation.

Officials have acknowledged that the Water Corporation has been unable to address the burgeoning crisis. Salahuddin stated that the shortage is challenging to manage without boosting the overall water supply. “Demand for water has increased due to extreme heat,” he noted.

Efforts are being made by the Water Board to enhance water distribution and mitigate the crisis. However, the current measures appear insufficient to meet the heightened demand, leaving many areas of Karachi parched and residents increasingly frustrated.