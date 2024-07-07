New Beginnings

In a multiparty political system, the emergence of a new party is not extraordinary, but the recently launched Awaam Pakistan Party by Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stands out. Firstly, its founders did not form this party before the general elections, lending more credibility to their intentions of reforming and bringing meaningful change, rather than merely chasing power. Secondly, both Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are respected technocrats known for their expertise and strong performance. Thirdly, Miftah’s economic prowess raises hopes that this party can not only decipher the chaos but also resolve it.

The founders’ opening remarks suggest that Pakistan now has a promising alternative. This party aims to move away from generational and family politics, where democracy often masks the circulation of power within powerful dynastic families. The Awaam Pakistan Party also intends to avoid cult politics, which has caused significant damage. Setting aside these two prevailing political models, the new party represents a breath of fresh air. Unfortunately, the last party that aimed to dismantle dynastic politics left behind a dangerous culture of cult and mob power—something Pakistan desperately needs to avoid to achieve deradicalization. Their resolve to avoid including “electables” and instead build the party with capable people who view politics as a service is another reason to closely monitor the formation of this new party. The last party to make such promises, PTI, ultimately failed to uphold them.

Given a history where every political party merged into the established system rather than reforming it, people in Pakistan do not hold much hope for a new political party. However, the Awaam Pakistan Party shows potential, especially at a time when challenges are immense and politics needs to be welfare-oriented.