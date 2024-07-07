New emergency department construction at PIMS should be completed by December, Secretary Health

Rawalpindi - Federal Secretary of Health, Nadeem Mahbub, visited the new 200-bed emergency unit under construction at PIMS Hospital. During his visit, he directed the team to accelerate the work pace to ensure the project is completed by December, according to a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

Nadeem Mahbub also visited the newly built modular operation theater, noting that it has been constructed according to international standards and established on modern lines, and announced that it will be inaugurated soon.

Additionally, he toured the Children’s Hospital and directed them to further upgrade and improve the health facilities provided. He also visited the mother and child hospital, which is being constructed in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and directed the Executive Director of PIMS to ensure it becomes fully functional. Furthermore, he reviewed the parking facility currently under construction and directed that it be completed soon.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services, Nadeem Mahbub stated, “We will leave no stone unturned in providing facilities to the public.” He assured that effective measures are being taken to improve hospital performance and that all resources will be utilized to provide the best medical facilities to patients.