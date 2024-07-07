Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

New emergency department construction at PIMS should be completed by December, Secretary Health

APP
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   Federal Secretary of Health, Nadeem Mahbub, visited the new 200-bed emergency unit under construction at PIMS Hospital. During his visit, he directed the team to accelerate the work pace to ensure the project is completed by December, according to a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

Nadeem Mahbub also visited the newly built modular operation theater, noting that it has been constructed according to international standards and established on modern lines, and announced that it will be inaugurated soon.

Additionally, he toured the Children’s Hospital and directed  them to further upgrade and improve the health facilities provided. He also visited the mother and child hospital, which is being constructed in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and directed the Executive Director of PIMS to ensure it becomes fully functional. Furthermore, he reviewed the parking facility currently under construction and directed that it be completed soon.

ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in 3 operations

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services, Nadeem Mahbub stated, “We will leave no stone unturned in providing facilities to the public.” He assured that effective measures are being taken to improve hospital performance and that all resources will be utilized to provide the best medical facilities to patients.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1720332939.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024