Ombudsman takes notice of LPG shops in residential areas

KARACHI - Provincial Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has taken suo motu notice of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders’ sale in residential areas and stockpiling of cylinders at food outlets. According to a statement issued, the provincial ombudsman took a suo motu notice and said that the explosion of LPG gas cylinders in a residential area in Hyderabad recently had resulted in the loss of many precious human lives. The presence of a large number of LPG cylinders on food streets in residential areas could again lead to a tragic accident and the district administrations of Karachi and Hyderabad had not taken any adequate measures in that regard, he said. The provincial ombudsman said that Karachi and Hyderabad were the mega cities of Sindh and surprisingly no government agency, district administration and Environment Protection Agency had taken any notice of the incident in Hyderabad and the presence of cylinders on the food street. Therefore, a legal action should be taken on the matter, keeping in mind the public interest, he added.