Sunday, July 07, 2024
Outlaws beat two cops after sneaking into checkpost

Agencies
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR    -   A gang of outlaws managed to hold two policemen hostage at gunpoint after sneaking into Tehmohi check-post near Khanpur Mahar, Ghotki district, late on late Friday night, beat them up and took away official weapon of one of the policemen. As the criminals were torturing constables Muneer Pitafi and Akhlaq Gabol, Muneer succeeded to get himself free from their clutches and flee. The outlaws later snatched official weapon from Gabol and disappeared into riverine area, said police officials. Police reinforcements from Khanpur Mahar rushed to the check-post after receiving news about the check-post attack and went after the fleeing outlaws but could not succeed in arresting them.

Agencies

