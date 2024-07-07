Pak White girls win targetball exhibition match

LAHORE - Pakistan White women team defeated Pakistan Green team by 14-8 to win the exhibition targetball match here at Railway Stadium on Saturday. President Pakistan Railway Sports Board Samiullah Gandapur and MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, who were the guests of honour, distributed prizes among the players. Samra Aziz, Anshra, Malaika Gul and Sawaira Asif were the prominent players from victorious team while Mahreez Gul, Moazzama, Sana Karamat, Tehreem and Hira Javed exhibited good game for the runner-up team. The match was played as per directions of Pakistan Targetball Federation (PTF) President Arif Mahmood Khan and under the supervision of Punjab Targetball Association General Secretary M Akram. Pakistan Targetball Federation organized the match as part of its campaign to protect the young generation from the negative effects of mobile phones and electronic devices and encouraged them towards healthy activities. Garrison University Director Sports Col Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Lahore College for Women University Director Sports Sumaira Sattar, Punjab Targetball Association Patron-in-Chief Asif Iqbal Khan and Pakistan Railway Sports Officer Awais Akbar were also present. Rana Waqar Ahmed and Abdullah performed the duties of match referees while other technical officials included Arslan Ali Tariq, Naseemullah Khan and Moin Arshad. Earlier, PTF also organized a Women’s Targetball Summer Camp to equip local girls with modern game skills and techniques.