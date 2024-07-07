Pakistan Army conducts free medical camp in Dadu

DADU - The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with doctors from District Health Quarters Umerkot, organized a free medical camp at Government Boys Public School Shah Panjo Sultan in Taluka Mehar, District Dadu. The camp provided comprehensive medical services to over 1,360 patients, including men, women, and children. Specialist doctors from various fields, including gynecology, pediatrics, general medicine, and pathology, along with paramedic staff from Mehar, participated in the camp.

The services offered included laboratory tests for dengue, malaria, hepatitis B and C, typhoid, pregnancy, urine RE, and blood sugar. Patients received free medications, supplements, and medical advice. Vaccinations were administered, and hygiene and first-aid kits were distributed. The camp addressed various health issues such as anemia, URTI, malaria, dengue fever, gastroenteritis, nutrition, diabetes, UTI, high blood pressure, and prenatal care. Local residents welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude for the free medical services provided by the Pakistan.