Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Army conducts free medical camp in Dadu

Agencies
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

DADU   -  The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with doctors from District Health Quarters Umerkot, organized a free medical camp at Government Boys Public School Shah Panjo Sultan in Taluka Mehar, District Dadu. The camp provided comprehensive medical services to over 1,360 patients, including men, women, and children. Specialist doctors from various fields, including gynecology, pediatrics, general medicine, and pathology, along with paramedic staff from Mehar, participated in the camp.

The services offered included laboratory tests for dengue, malaria, hepatitis B and C, typhoid, pregnancy, urine RE, and blood sugar. Patients received free medications, supplements, and medical advice. Vaccinations were administered, and hygiene and first-aid kits were distributed. The camp addressed various health issues such as anemia, URTI, malaria, dengue fever, gastroenteritis, nutrition, diabetes, UTI, high blood pressure, and prenatal care. Local residents welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude for the free medical services provided by the Pakistan.

MQM-P rejects CM Murad Ali Shah’s claims of development in Sindh

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024