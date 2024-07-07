Pakistan, US to finalise procedure of nurses employment in New York

Islamabad - Pakistan and the US on Saturday agreed to finalize a procedure for the employement of Pakistani qualified Nurses in New York. This came at a meeting between Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos in Islamabad. The Deputy Speaker of New York Assembly said there is a shortage of qualified nurses in the US and Pakistan has a lot of potential in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said urgent steps will be taken to send qualified Pakistani nurses to New York. The Interior Minister said there are vast opportunities for collaboration in the areas of education, health and economic development between the two countries. Alluding to his recent visit to New York, the Interior Minister said positive discussions were held between Islamabad Police and the New York Police Department to enhance cooperation. He said a delegation of Islamabad Police will soon visit New York.