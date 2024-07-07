PCB prepares for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Rs12.8 billion investment in stadium renovations

LAHORE - The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved a substantial budget of Rs 12.8 billion for the renovation and upgrading of cricket stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan.

During its 72nd meeting held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium, the BoG made several significant decisions aimed at enhancing domestic and women’s cricket in the country. The meeting was chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The key approvals and allocations include: Stadium Upgrades: A total of Rs 12.8 billion has been allocated for the refurbishment of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi, and Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. Chairman Naqvi emphasized the importance of completing these upgrades to meet international standards and improve facilities for cricket fans.

Women’s Cricket: The annual budget for women’s cricket has been increased from Rs. 70 million to Rs. 240 million. Additionally, the central contracts for women cricketers have been raised to support their development and commitment.

Domestic Cricket: An allocation of Rs. 450 million has been set aside for the promotion of domestic cricket. The PCB will also manage 12 cricket grounds across the country and provide funding for the maintenance and salaries of staff for 100 cricket grounds nationwide.

The BoG received a comprehensive briefing on the preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Chairman Naqvi highlighted various initiatives to strengthen domestic and women’s cricket, reviewing multiple proposals aimed at improving the overall cricketing infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan.Chief Operating Officer (CEO) and Secretary of the BoG Salman Naseer, along with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza, provided detailed presentations on the budget’s key features.

The 72nd BoG meeting was attended by several notable members, including Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanvir Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Dr. Anwar Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Meraj Mehmood, Usama Azhar, and PCB’s Director of Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi. Chairman Naqvi reiterated the PCB’s commitment to advancing cricket in Pakistan, ensuring the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy is a resounding success, and setting the stage for future international events in the country.