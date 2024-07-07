PM Shehbaz Sharif pays day-long visit to Karachi today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying a day-long visit to Karachi today.

PM arrived at Faisal base in Karachi through special flight and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed the PM Shehbaz Sharif.

PM is on a visit to Karachi under Ministry for Maritime Affairs.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will be briefed about Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

He will also meet a delegation of businessmen from the export and import sector.

PM will visit the Karachi port to review its operations and make important decisions for its improvement.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also take a briefing on increasing national income, facilities for the business community and reforms in the export and import sector.

It is pertinent to note that PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed tp ramp up the austerity plan amid strict economic conditions and decided to abolish some ministries.

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has also directed to take stern action against the officials involved in the overbilling of electricity bills.