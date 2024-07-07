Sunday, July 07, 2024
PM Shehbaz to pay day-long visit to Karachi today

11:21 AM | July 07, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today.           

He will visit the Karachi port to review its operations and make important decisions for improvement.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.               

He will also meet a delegation of businessmen from the export and import sector.                           

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also take a briefing on increasing national income, facilities for the business community and reforms in the export and import sector. Important decisions will be taken in this regard. 

