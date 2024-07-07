Police and PTI workers showdown averted

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its much-awaited ‘Islamabad power show’, which was set to be held on Saturday evening, at the eleventh hour after the federal capital administration revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued for the event due to security concerns.

PTI had announced plans to hold its first-ever massive rally in the Tarnol area of the capital, after the February 8 elections, for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. But as expected, its planned gathering faced a dead end after the chief commissioner Islamabad on Friday disallowed it on the pretext of security arrangements for Muharram. Earlier, a showdown between the law enforcement agencies and PTI workers was expected as some of the party leaders vowed to go ahead with their plan despite cancellation of the NOC.

Flanked by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and other senior party leaders, Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan said that they had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of cancellation of the NOC. He claimed that the administration committed contempt of court, as neither commissioner nor the deputy commissioner (DC) of the capital city had the power to cancel it.

Earlier, the PTI had moved the IHC for getting the NOC from the administration but the court disposed of the petition when state counsel informed that permission had already been granted for the rally. PTI Chairman in the presser said that the court would hear their plea on Monday since the chief justice IHC was not available due to the weekend. He hoped that the court would allow the PTI to proceed with the power show.

Gohar announced that they would now hold the public gathering after Ashura with legal permission because they always relied on the law and the constitution. “We are hopeful to secure the necessary legal permissions and go ahead with the rally, as politics without PTI founder Khan was incomplete” he added.

The PTI chairman stated that the party’s workers were quite passionate and hopeful for the “historic” gathering. About the All Parties Conference (APC) on operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’, he said: “We have not received any invitation for the event. We will deliberate on its agenda after getting its invitation.”

Gohar noted that several PTI workers had been picked up in recent days, vowing to take the matter before the court. “We strongly condemn this state brutality,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub lashed out at the local administration for revoking the NOC and said that the party would not only hold a public gathering in Islamabad but also conduct rallies in Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad.

He added that a mass protest movement would be announced by Imran Khan. He recalled that despite court orders, police got removed the rally equipment late at night.

He said that the administration itself had suggested the site in Tarnol for the PTI rally. “Our preparations were underway until last Friday night when the police sealed the site,” he added. The opposition leader demanded immediate release of Malik Rizwan Ahmed, a senior member of PTI’s Central Media Department, and his brother. He vowed that whenever Khan announced a hunger strike in jail, they would all support him.