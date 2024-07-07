Police flag march for Muharram security

FAISALABAD - The police conducted a here on Saturday to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haraam. SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti led the which started from Police Lines. The police teams, including Dolphin force, traffic police and Elite force participated in the march and passes througgh Jinnah Colony Gates, Gulberg Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Madan Pura Chowk, Chuhar Majra Mor, Kabotaran Wala Chowk, Mandi Mor, General Hospital Chowk, Ganda Nala Road, Qaim Sain Darbar Road, Punj Pullian, Daewoo Road, Akbar Abad Mor, Allied Mor, Bholay Di Jhuggi, Jamia Chishtia Mor, Lorry Adda, Yadgar-e-Shuhda Chowk, Civil Hospital Road, Station Chowk, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Susan Road, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, D-Ground, Hariyanwala Chowk, Gatewala Chowk, Jhal Chowk Sammundri Road, Novelty Bridge, Dijkot Road, Totiyanwala Khoh, Chenab Chowk, GC University Main Gate, Kotwali Chowk, Narwala Chowk and Chiniot Bazaar Chowk. The main objective of the was to maintain law and order in the city in addition to creating a sense of safety and security among the general public during the holy month, a police spokesman said.