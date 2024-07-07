President RRCSBA meets FBR high ups

Rawalpindi - The President of Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said in a joint statement with business leaders that income tax calculated on the basis of property valuation will not be accepted under any circumstances. Fixed tax should be implemented.

Traders across the country should be registered under fixed tax. The tactics of bringing the businessmen and the government face to face should be avoided, because in this way the purpose of taxation will not be achieved. On Saturday, the important meeting of Tajar Dost Scheme was held at RTO office Rawalpindi through video link. Which was presided over by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana. Representatives of business organizations across the country participated in the meeting. Where different suggestions were presented. On this occasion, President of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association, Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry, along with other business community, made it clear that the income tax calculated on the basis of property valuation will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Tax is always calculated taking into account the annual income. Income tax is never levied under valuation.

The common proposal of the business community is to implement fixed tax. Businessmen across the country should be registered under fixed tax. Regular categories should be created so that the country receives tax and the business community does not face any problem.

Which is the annual tax budget of the FBR and which is the target of the country’s economy, should be imposed fixed tax. The tactics of bringing the businessmen and the government face to face should be avoided, because in this way the purpose of taxation will not be achieved.