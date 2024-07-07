Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Progress on cleaning storm water drains reviewed

Agencies
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi reviewed preparedness to tackle rain-related emergencies in the city here. The meeting reviewed the progress of cleaning storm water drains and other preparations for upcoming monsoon rains. Deputy commissioners, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation, cantonment boards and other civic agencies’ officials briefed the commissioner about the steps being taken for implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting to cope with the expected heavy rains. The DCs briefed the meeting about the arrangements being made for the desilting of storm water drains by KMC and deployment of de-watering pumps and staff required. The commissioner stressed the need to speed up the cleaning of storm drains and asked DCs to coordinate with utility departments for facilitation to the KMC for the cleaning work of nullahs. The meeting decided that the KMC would submit a weekly progress report on the cleaning of storm water drains.

MQM-P rejects CM Murad Ali Shah’s claims of development in Sindh

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024