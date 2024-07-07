Progress on cleaning storm water drains reviewed

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi reviewed preparedness to tackle rain-related emergencies in the city here. The meeting reviewed the progress of cleaning storm water drains and other preparations for upcoming monsoon rains. Deputy commissioners, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation, cantonment boards and other civic agencies’ officials briefed the commissioner about the steps being taken for implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting to cope with the expected heavy rains. The DCs briefed the meeting about the arrangements being made for the desilting of storm water drains by KMC and deployment of de-watering pumps and staff required. The commissioner stressed the need to speed up the cleaning of storm drains and asked DCs to coordinate with utility departments for facilitation to the KMC for the cleaning work of nullahs. The meeting decided that the KMC would submit a weekly progress report on the cleaning of storm water drains.