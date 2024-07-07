PTI to continue struggle for Imran’s release, says KP CM aide

SWABI - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim said on Saturday that the struggle launched by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leadership for setting free party’s founder Imran Khan will culminate in his release from jail to lead the nation at this critical juncture.

Despite the postponement of Islamabad’s power show on Saturday, PTI leaders and workers gathered at Swabi interchange Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and held a public meeting there, chanting slogans against the federal government. They claimed that the undemocratic tactics adopted by the incumbent rulers would no longer work and they would not be able to block the sea of people in the coming days. Asad Qaiser, former speaker of the national assembly, MNA Shahram Tarakai, Aqibullah, provincial minister for Irrigation, Faisal Tarakai, minister for education, and MPAs Rangaiz Khan and Murtaza Tarakai attended the gathering.

They unanimously condemned the refusal of the government to give a no-objection certificate to PTI for holding a public gathering, considering it a flagrant violation of the democratic rights of the people.

Addressing the occasion, Mr. Karim said that they have complete support of the masses who know whom they actually voted for in the general elections of 2024, who now rule them, and the big question is that the federal government has pushed people into various problems and utterly failed to work for their rights.

“We are proud followers of Imran Khan, never hesitate to tender sacrifices for him, and are ready to work according to his wishes because we know he is the only true leader of the country, a sign of hope and a guarantee of a prosperous future,” he said.

The other speakers demanded that Imran Khan be immediately released by the government, as he is the only one capable of taking the country out of various problems, the feeble position of our economy, sky-rocketing inflation, and the budget which came into force on July 1st, opening the floodgates of high prices of commodities.