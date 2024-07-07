Sunday, July 07, 2024
Punjab Police raid house of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub

Punjab Police raid house of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub
Web Desk
7:23 PM | July 07, 2024
Punjab Police on Sunday raided the house of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub to arrest him.

A Mianwali police contingent, along with Islamabad polie raided PTI leader’s residence in F-10 here in the federal capital.

Omar wrote on social media website X, former Twitter, that a Sargodha ATC (Anti-terrorism Court) issued his bailable warrant. A Mianwali and Islamabad police posse raided his house some time ago to arrest him, he conitnued.

The federal and Punjab governments, created on the basis of Form-47, are eager to arrest the opposition leader of the National Assembly, Omar wrote.

The opposition leader said that the raid proved that there is no rule of law in the country. “Let me make it clear that our struggle will continue until Imran Khan becomes prime minister,” he stated.

It may be noted that Omar is wanted in an anti-terrorism case.

