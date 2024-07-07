Sunday, July 07, 2024
Rangers, police to intensify snap-checking in Muharram

Agencies
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A high-level security meeting took place at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh. The meeting, chaired by Rangers director general Major General Azhar Waqas, focused on reviewing Karachi’s law and order situation, with particular attention to security arrangements for Muharram. During the meeting, law enforcement agencies thoroughly reviewed the security measures for Muharram processions across the province and approved the related action plan. It was decided to enhance joint flag marches and snap checking by the Rangers and police during Muharram.

Earlier, the IGP had directed the city police chiefs and all DIGs to make a comprehensive and foolproof contingency/traffic plan during Muharram.

He had directed the DIGs concerned to provide security to Shia scholars in consultation with the organisers of the mourning processions.

Agencies

