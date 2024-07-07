RPO visits Muharram procession routes to inspect security arrangements

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Saturday inspected routes of Muharram 7 and 10 processions and directed the district police to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Punjab Home Department for security. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Faisal Saleem and SDPO Waris Khan Cirlce were accompanying the RPO during his visit to the route and other sensitive buildings. The RPO was briefed about the security plan chalked out by the Rawalpindi police for Muharram 7 and Youm e Ashur and details of imambargahs which had been categorized according to their sensitivity.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa directed the police to ensure that processions have same entry and exit point. He asked them to cordon processions from all the four sides, and in this regard youth of Shia community should also be involved.