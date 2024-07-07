SCCI for strengthening trade, economic relations with Philippines

Peshawar - The Ambassador of Philippines to Pakistan Maria Agnes M Cervantes, on Saturday said that prospects for further improving the Philippines-Pakistan bilateral trade and economic relations are brighter, and invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to visit and make investment in potential sectors of her country.

The diplomat said that both the countries have been enjoying cordial trade, cultural and diplomatic relationships and need to exploit each other’s potentials and take benefit from each other’s experiences aimed to further enhance collaboration in various potential sectors.

The Ambassador of Philippines said this during her visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) along with a delegation.

The SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah, in his welcome speech to the diplomat, stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Republic of Philippines. He said there is immense potential to enhance mutual trade between Pakistan and the Philippines and must take benefit from each other’s experiences in potential sectors.

Besides SCCI vice president Ejaz Afridi, FPCCI Ex office bearers Ghazanfar Bilour, Hanif Gohar, Honorary Consul General of Philippines in Karachi Dr Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General of Philippines in Lahore Fahdal Sheikh, members of the delegation of Philippines, former presidents and members of the chamber’s executive committee, traders and industrialists also attended the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting a detailed multi-media presentation was given by a senior office of the embassy, highlighting the Philippines historic importance, potentials, trade volume, investment opportunities in important sectors, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

The SCCI vice president Sanuallah said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the gateway to Afghanistan and onward Central Asian Republics (CARs), adding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business and trade mostly depend on trade with neighbouring Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

He said that Pakistan-Philippines bilateral trade volume is not a true reflection of relations between them, and there are ample opportunities to enhance bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

Pointing out potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah said that this region is a lucrative destination for the foreign investment, as there are vast opportunities for foreign investors to make investment in rich mineral deposits, oil, gas, hydel power generation, and tourism like important sectors.

He stressed the need for exchange of business delegations, holding of joint trade exhibitions, taking each other’s experiences and potentials to improve mutual trade between the two countries.

Former FPCCI office-bearer Hanif Gohar also addressed the meeting and highlighted the potentials of both the countries that may improve bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Philippines. He said the FPCCI delegation will soon visit the Philippines. He expressed the hope that the visit will play an important role in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.