Secretary Housing Punjab visits Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi - Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab Tayyab Fareed on Saturday said that the civic bodies and other departments including Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) should be on high alert during the upcoming spell of monsoon to avoid any flood like situation in the city.

He said that the officers concerned should remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant rainwater. The Secretary emphasised the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compromise, utilising available heavy machinery in working condition to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated time frame.

He said while visiting various points of Nullah Leh to inspect dredging work done by WASA. Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, Chief Engineer RDA Anwar Baran and Director Sewerage Saadon Basra and other senior and junior officers were also present on the occasion. The Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development Tayyab Fareed also paid a visit to Gawalmandi Bridge to witness the preparations of WASA regarding dredging work.

Speaking on the occasion, Tayyab Gareed said that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage. He said that besides Nullah Leh, the WASA had cleaned up the seasonal nullahs in other areas to avoid flooding during monsoon. “The next two months are very important as the Met Office has predicted rain spell and civic body should bring heavy machinery in low lying areas to pump out rain water,” he said.

He added that all the officers and staffers should work together and with close liaison of other departments concerned for fruitful results.

The Punjab government is very concerned about the upcoming monsoon and had released funds timely for dredging of seasonal Nullahs, he said adding that the WASA has completed its preparations for cleanliness work of nullahs. He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak is himself monitoring the whole process. Earlier, MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf briefed the secretary about the steps taken by civic body to coup with the challenges of monsoon. He said that the WASA has completed the dredging and cleanliness work of 11 Nullahs from Katarian to Murree Road saying the government had released funds for the purpose.

He said, the officers and staffers of WASA are busy cleaning the nullahs which got choked after recent heavy rains in the city.

He said that the civic body has also completed the dredging of nullahs. He said that DC had imposed section 144 in the city barring citizens from dumping garbage in nullah Leh and dozens of violators have also been arrested by police for violating the ban. MD WASA told the secretary that all the heavy machinery is in working condition and the training of staffers has also been completed so that the citizens could be facilitated during monsoon.

He said that WASA has set up five emergency relief camps at Liaquat Bagh, Gawalmandi Bridge, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and Khayaban e Sir Syed wherein heavy machinery and field staff are also present to coup with any emergency situation. He said that the machinery of WASA is in working condition and all the staff was trained to facilitate people during monsoon.