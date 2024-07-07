Section 144 imposed to maintain security during Muharram

LAHORE - The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province in view of Muharram Ul Haram security arrangements. According to the spokesman for Home Department, a ban has been imposed on all sorts of innovations with reference to processions and majalis. A ban was also imposed on the display of lathies, knives, daggers, spears and any other article which may be used as a weapon of offence and combustible material at public places except where permitted by a competent authority. The Punjab government has banned raising of slogans and making of visible signs or representation which may incite public sentiments or directly or indirectly hit the belief of any sect, community or group. Section 144 is also imposed on the dissemination of information through any system or device with the intent to glorify incite religious, sectarian hatred or uses abusive or derogatory remarks through any information system or device that advances or is likely to advance interfaith, sectarian or racial hatred. It is also forbidden to construct Morchas on rooftops of houses or other buildings situated at the route of processions and collection of stones, bricks, bottles and rubbish etc on procession routes.

The spokesperson said that occupation on the roofs of the shops and houses situated on either side of the routes at the time of processions & standing of spectators on the planks in front of shops is also banned. Section 144 is imposed on all these from 1st to 10th Muharram, whereas, pillion riding is banned from 7th to 10th Muharram. It’s pertinent to mention here that senior citizens, ladies and personnel of law enforcement agencies are given exemption from the ban on pillion riding. Meanwhile, strict security and arrangements for majalis have been completed in all jails of Punjab, while holidays of all officers and officials of Prisons Police have been postponed till 12th of Muharram. According to a circular, all superintendent, deputy superintendent, medical officers, paramedical staff and other prison officers are bound to be on duty from 28th of Zil-Hajjah to 12th of Muharram on weekly holidays. All Shia prisoners will be kept in isolated barracks to organise their mourning meetings. Noha Khawan and Zakir etc. for Shia prisoners will be arranged from inside the prison. Jail officers and employees will be issued regular instructions to perform their duties with patience and tolerance. An officer will be present all the time at the majlis places, and the administration would be in touch with the Prisons administration by wireless. The circular said that a reserve force consisting of prison officers and employees would be formed to deal with any emergency situations. Each team of reserve force will consist of at least 14 personnel and one officer. Jail superintendents, deputy commissioners concerned, district police officers concerned, Punjab Emergency Service (1122), Fire Brigade, local officers of electricity, gas and telephone departments, aistrict administration, local hospital administration and deputy inspector general of prisons of their region would be in constant contact with the relevant higher authorities.

In any emergency situation, they will be informed immediately through telephone, WhatsApp, and special messenger and will take appropriate steps to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, the medical officer in jails and paramedical staff would make proper arrangements for provision of medical facilities to Shia prisoners. All kinds of goods will be sent inside the prison after being checked by scanning machine. In case of non-availability or malfunction of the scanning machine, the superintendent will arrange suitable alternative measures for checking and searching the prison equipment.