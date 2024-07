KARACHI - Due to weather and other technical reasons, several flights at Karachi’s Jinnah Airport have been affected. According to the details, the PIA flight PK 8021 from Karachi to Madinah has been cancelled, while Serene Air’s flight ER 411 to Madinah is delayed by six hours. Additionally, three flights from Karachi to Lahore, including AirSial flight PF 143, SereneAir flight ER 522, and PIA flight PK 306, have been cancelled.