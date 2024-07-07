Slovak PM in first public appearance since shooting

BRATISLAVA - The Slovakian prime minister has made his first public appearance since being wounded in an assassination attempt. Robert Fico was shot several times on 15 May while greeting people outside a cultural centre in Handlova, about 180km (112 miles) from the capital Bratislava, after holding a meeting there. He was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, before later being discharged to receive care at home. On Friday, Mr Fico spoke during a ceremony at Devin Castle in Bratislava to mark Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a public holiday in Slovakia. Cyril and Methodius were brothers credited with converting Slavic people in the region to Christianity in the 9th Century and creating an early version of the Cyrillic alphabet. Mr Fico, 59, used a speech at the commemoration to criticise the supposed expansion of progressive ideologies and the West’s stance towards Russia over the war in Ukraine.