Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two perish, seven sustain injuries in Karachi accidents

Two perish, seven sustain injuries in Karachi accidents
Web Desk
10:00 AM | July 07, 2024
National

Two persons were killed and seven injured in two road accidents here on Saturday

Near Quaid Bridge, a recklessly-driven car hit a motorcycle. As a result, two persons riding on the bike were killed whereas their third accomplice sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation. The car driver managed to escape after the accident.

In the second accident in Steel Town, six people of a family were injured in a head-on collision between a coaster and truck. The injured were shifted to hospital. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024