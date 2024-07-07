Two perish, seven sustain injuries in Karachi accidents

Two persons were killed and seven injured in two road accidents here on Saturday

Near Quaid Bridge, a recklessly-driven car hit a motorcycle. As a result, two persons riding on the bike were killed whereas their third accomplice sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation. The car driver managed to escape after the accident.

In the second accident in Steel Town, six people of a family were injured in a head-on collision between a coaster and truck. The injured were shifted to hospital. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.