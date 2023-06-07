2 persons killed, 3 injured in road and rail accidents

Rawalpindi-As many as two persons were killed and three injured in two separate incidents of road and train accidents in the district, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 moved the bodies and injured persons to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, he added.

According to him, a speeding truck collided with two cars on Islamabad Expressway near Kaak Bridge leaving two persons dead and injuring three others. Locals alerted the rescuers which rushed to the accidnet place and began rescue operation by shifting the dead bodies and maimed persons to hospitals, he added. In yet another incident, a man was killed after being hit by a speeding train near Faisal Colony Road at Scheme 9 Railway Road, the spokesman said. He said that the man was crossing the track when he could not judge the arrival of train. Resultantly, the train crushed him to death, he said. Railways police reached at accident place and supervised the rescue operation conducted by the Rescue 1122, he said. The rescuers moved the body of the man to hospital for post-mortem, he said.