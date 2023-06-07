Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

2 persons killed, 3 injured in road and rail accidents

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-As many as two persons were killed and three injured in two separate incidents of road and train accidents in the district, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 moved the bodies and injured persons to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, he added.

According to him, a speeding truck collided with two cars on Islamabad Expressway near Kaak Bridge leaving two persons dead and injuring three others.  Locals alerted the rescuers which rushed to the accidnet place and began rescue operation by shifting the dead bodies and maimed persons to hospitals, he added. In yet another incident, a man was killed after being hit by a speeding train near Faisal Colony Road at Scheme 9 Railway Road, the spokesman said. He said that the man was crossing the track when he could not judge the arrival of train. Resultantly, the train crushed him to death, he said. Railways police reached at accident place and supervised the rescue operation conducted by the Rescue 1122, he said. The rescuers moved the body of the man to hospital for post-mortem, he said.

US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023