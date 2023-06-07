50,000 more DIK families registered in BISP

DI KHAN - Around 50,000 additional families from Dera Ismail Khan have recently been registered with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), as announced in a press release. The commendable efforts of Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, have led to a significant rise in the number of beneficiary families in the district, reaching a total of 185,000 from the previous 135,000.

Notably, the Waseela- e-Taleem program has also experienced an impressive surge, with approximately 150,000 beneficiary students now benefitting from its initiatives. This marks an increase of 37,000 students compared to the previous year. Minister Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his satisfaction during interactions with various public delegations, highlighting the restoration of BISP cards for deserving women that were previously blocked. Moreover, the stipend for BISP beneficiaries has been elevated from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000.

The BISP has also provided Rs 25,000 in financial aid to each cardholder affected by last year’s floods.