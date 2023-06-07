58 PTI accused released on bail in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Additional Sessions Judge Attaullah Jan has granted bail to 58 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the violent protests of May 9 and 10.

In the case of protests, Anwar Zeb, Irfan and 56 other PTI workers had been accused of damaging property in the offices of Communication and Works (C&W) and banks & ATMs on Charsadda Road during the protests soon after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The police charged the activists in the case. Later on, the accused filed case in the sessions court against their arrest. During Tuesday’s hearing, the court ordered release of the accused on bail.