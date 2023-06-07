A gang has no right to take part in Pakistan’s politics: Rana Sana

BAGH (AJK) - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir to vote for the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the June 8 by-polls in LA-15, Bagh-II as “the future of Pakistan belongs to it”.

Speaking at an election gath­ering of PML-N candidate Mushtaq Minhas, he said the changing circumstances were favourable for PML-N, and it would resume the journey to­wards development – which was halted in July 2017 with the “unjustified” ousting of Nawaz Sharif – shortly after se­curing a two-thirds majority in the general elections.

Sanaullah, who is also the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter, claimed that when­ever the country was in deep waters, PML-N came forward to steer it out of crises. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif ended load shedding and terrorism in Pakistan, putting it on the path to development, he added.

Shedding light on the three tenures of PML-N, Sanaul­lah said that Nawaz Sharif did not bother about international pressure and conducted nucle­ar tests in 1998. “He made Pa­kistan a nuclear power, and due to nuclear deterrence, our ene­my cannot attack us.” However, he lamented that Nawaz Shar­if was disqualified for not with­drawing a salary from his son. On the other hand, the minis­ter added, “a foreign imported fitnah (miscreant),” which was launched in 2014 and imposed on Pakistan in 2018, was con­tinuously being given out-of-the-way favours.

He said the miscreant pro­moted politics of hatred and chaos in the country; he at­tacked the judicial complex and brought his goons along while coming for a hearing, black­mailing state institutions that if he was arrested, the public would take to the streets. Upon his arrest, the public did not show up, only his trained goons attacked military installations and desecrated martyrs’ mon­uments. “What happened on May 9 was not a political or protest demonstration, but vandalism and riots.”

The PTI chief’s dream of “bringing a sea of people” on November 26 to the Feder­al Capital shattered as no one showed up, Sanaullah said, adding that he waited for one and a half hours and then took a tour on a helicopter to “see the sea of people,” but to his surprise, there was no crowd.

Out of anger, the minister added, the PTI chief decided to dissolve two provincial as­semblies and then tried to sab­otage the elections that would be held on time at once for both provincial and nation­al assemblies. The minister said PTI leaders, who instigat­ed their workers to wreak hav­oc on May 9, were now quitting PTI and condemning the May 9 incidents. “No matter what they do, hold press conferences and whatever, they would have to pay the price for what they did,” he added. Some of these mis­creants were complaining that it was too hot in jails, but they forgot how fake cases were reg­istered against political oppo­nents during their tenure.