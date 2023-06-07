Afghan govt suspends entry of labourers via Torkham border

KHYBER - Amid escalating tensions, the border security forces of Amarat- e-Islami, Afghanistan, have suspended the entry of manual workers through the Torkham border. The move comes as a protest against the tragic killing of an Afghan labourer who tragically lost his life while attempting to cross into Pakistan illegally.

The Pakistan security officials have confirmed the incident, stating that the Afghan troops have banned the entry of labourers into their country indefinitely as a response to the loss of their fellow countrymen.

This development has significant implications as hundreds of thousands of Pakistani and Afghan labourers engage in petty businesses at the border, striving to earn enough to support their families with meals three times a day.