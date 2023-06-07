Atta Tarrar lays blame for SC lawyer's murder in Quetta at PTI door

A Supreme Court lawyer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near the airport in Quetta on Tuesday.

Police said Advocate Abdur Razzaq was shot and killed near Alamo Chowk. The suspects shot him with a Kalashnikov. Police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital where the postmortem was conducted.

As per the preliminary forensic evidence, the victim received 16 bullets in different parts of his body. Soon after the incident, the legal fraternity boycotted the proceedings in all city courts.

The deceased was one of the petitioners in a treason case against the PTI chairman. Lawyers Amanullah Kanrani and Abdur Razzaq had jointly submitted a petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), seeking an action against the former prime minister under the Article 6 of the Constitution.

The hearing on the petition was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

Later, addressing a presser, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said the PTI chief was responsible for the targeted killing of the SC lawyer in Quetta. "The blood of Abdur Razzaq will no go waste as a murder case will be registered against the former prime minister," he said.