Awareness walk regarding environmental pollution held

SARGODHA   -    The Environment De­partment on Tuesday organized a walk to cre­ate awareness among the people regarding environ­ment pollution. The walk was led by Assistant Direc­tor Environment Naveed Ahmed while people be­longing to different walks of life participated in it. Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Ahmed said that the purpose of the aware­ness walk is to emphasize the need for taking steps to reduce environmental pollution and plant more trees so that in the com­ing times ‘we could be pro­tected from environmental pollution’. He further said that plastic shopping bags are the main reason of environmental pollution and positive measures are needed to control it.

