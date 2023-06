Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has laid the foundation stone of the new Pakistani embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fawad Hussain also accompanied the foreign minister in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the construction of Pakistan Embassy Complex in Baghdad a welcoming step.