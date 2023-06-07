BNP striving to provide facilities to people at their doorstep

QUETTA - Balochistan National Party (BNP) Lalabad leaders on Tuesday said that BNP was taking all possible mea­sures to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep in the prov­ince. These views were expressed by Haji Khairjan Bangulzai, Malik Bashir Ahmad Shahwani, Chairman Mohammad Karim Mohammad Has­sani, Agashkil Shah Sheikh Hussaini, Obaidullah Muhammad Hassani, Comrade Atta Mohammad Bangu­lazai in their joint statement issued here. They also thanked Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani for start­ing development projects including blacktop roads and drains in Killi Lalaabad Muhammad Hassani and other areas of his constituency.

The completion of ongoing devel­opment projects would provide max­imum amenities to people in the area, they said adding that for the last sev­eral decades, Killi Lalabad and other areas were neglected in terms of de­velopment works and the people of the area were deprived of basic facili­ties even in the 21st century.