Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Bushra Bibi files petition in LHC hours before NAB hearing

Court confirms Imran’s interim bail in Zille Shah's death case

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Former prime minis­ter Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court and sought a blanket cover in all cases registered against her across the country. 

In her petition, the former first lady feared she could be arrested in any case and sought de­tails of all the disclosed and undisclosed cases regis­tered against her in the coun­try. The ex-prime minister’s wife pleaded with the court to issue an order restrain­ing the police and law enforc­ers from arresting her in any undisclosed case. She made federal and provincial gov­ernments, IGs, FIA and oth­er parties in her case. The National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB), Rawalpindi, had summoned the ex-first lady on Wednesday (today) to re­cord her statement as a trust­ee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the £190 million Na­tional Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case. Accord­ing to sources, Bushra Bibi’s statement would be recorded as a witness. NAB, under the new law, is bound to tell a per­son whether he is being sum­moned as an accused or a wit­ness to record the statement. Following the procedure, the NAB’s CIT has already record­ed the statements of minis­ters of the previous govern­ment. NAB also asked for the records of all the donations received from Al-Qadir Uni­versity and those who donat­ed to the trust.

US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

Our Staff Reporter

