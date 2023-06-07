Bushra Bibi files petition in LHC hours before NAB hearing

LAHORE - Former prime minis­ter Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court and sought a blanket cover in all cases registered against her across the country.

In her petition, the former first lady feared she could be arrested in any case and sought de­tails of all the disclosed and undisclosed cases regis­tered against her in the coun­try. The ex-prime minister’s wife pleaded with the court to issue an order restrain­ing the police and law enforc­ers from arresting her in any undisclosed case. She made federal and provincial gov­ernments, IGs, FIA and oth­er parties in her case. The National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB), Rawalpindi, had summoned the ex-first lady on Wednesday (today) to re­cord her statement as a trust­ee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the £190 million Na­tional Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case. Accord­ing to sources, Bushra Bibi’s statement would be recorded as a witness. NAB, under the new law, is bound to tell a per­son whether he is being sum­moned as an accused or a wit­ness to record the statement. Following the procedure, the NAB’s CIT has already record­ed the statements of minis­ters of the previous govern­ment. NAB also asked for the records of all the donations received from Al-Qadir Uni­versity and those who donat­ed to the trust.