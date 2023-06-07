CM Bizenjo grieves on death of Ex chairman Baloch Academy Abdul Wahid

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday ex­pressed his grief over the death of Balochi language journalist and former chairman of Balochi Academy Quetta Abdul Wahid Bandaig. In his condolence state­ment, the Chief Minister said that the deceased has rendered valu­able services for Balochi litera­ture and language which would be remembered in good words in the province. He prayed Allah Al­mighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved fam­ily to bear the loss with fortitude.